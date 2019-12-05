U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
Front view of male urinary tract with labels for the kidneys, ureters, bladder, urethra, and prostate

View full-sized image Illustration of the front view of male urinary tract with labels for the kidneys, ureters, bladder, urethra, and prostate.
Description

Alternate Text

Illustration of the front view of male urinary tract with labels for the kidneys, ureters, bladder, urethra, and prostate.

Caption

Normal urine flow.

Diseases or Conditions

Urologic Diseases Kidney Disease

File Size

488 KB | 2075 x 2598

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

Male English labels Anatomy
