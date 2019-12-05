The Urinary tract in an adult male outline
Black and white illustration of the urinary tract in an adult male outline.
Illustration of the urinary tract in an adult male outline.
The kidneys remove wastes and extra water from the blood to form urine. Urine flows from the kidneys to the bladder through the ureters.
98 KB | 600 x 1227
JPG
