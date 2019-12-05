The Female urinary tract with labels
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.
Description
Black and white illustration of the female urinary tract with labels for the kidneys, ureters, urine, bladder muscle, urethra, pelvic floor muscles, and sphincter muscles.
Alternate Text
Illustration of the female urinary tract with labels for the kidneys, ureters, urine, bladder muscle, urethra, pelvic floor muscles, and sphincter muscles.
Caption
Urinary tract.
Diseases or Conditions
File Size
1.156 MB | 2242 x 2694
File Type
JPG
Related KeywordsFemale English labels Anatomy
Share this page