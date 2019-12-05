The male urinary tract with prostate, urethra, and bladder labeled
Description
Black and white illustration of the male urinary tract with prostate, urethra, and bladder labeled.
Alternate Text
Illustration of the male urinary tract with prostate, urethra, and bladder labeled.
Caption
The male urinary tract. The prostate surrounds the urethra, where urine leaves the bladder.
Diseases or Conditions
File Size
599 KB | 2843 x 2481
File Type
JPG
Related KeywordsEnglish labels Male Anatomy
