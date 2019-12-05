U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
Torso with the heart and blood vessels labeled

View full-sized image Illustration of a body torso with the heart and blood vessels labeled.
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

High blood glucose can cause heart and blood vessel problems.

Diabetes Blood Diseases

520 KB | 1720 x 2688

JPG

English labels Anatomy
