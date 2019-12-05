Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Black and white illustration of a body showing the location of the kidneys, ureters, and bladder with labels.

Alternate Text

Illustration of a body showing the location of the kidneys, ureters, and bladder with labels.

Caption

High blood glucose can cause kidney problems.

Diseases or Conditions

File Size

392 KB | 1896 x 2904

File Type

JPG