Body showing the location of the kidneys, ureters, and bladder with labels
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.
Description
Black and white illustration of a body showing the location of the kidneys, ureters, and bladder with labels.
Alternate Text
Illustration of a body showing the location of the kidneys, ureters, and bladder with labels.
Caption
High blood glucose can cause kidney problems.
Diseases or Conditions
File Size
392 KB | 1896 x 2904
File Type
JPG
Related KeywordsEnglish labels Anatomy
Share this page