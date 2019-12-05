U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Media Library
  4. Media Asset Details

Kidney cross section with the functions labeled

View full-sized image Illustration of a kidney cross section with the functions labeled.
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Black and white illustration of a kidney cross section with the functions labeled.

Alternate Text

Illustration of a kidney cross section with the functions labeled.

Caption

Your kidneys clean your blood and make urine.

Diseases or Conditions

Kidney Disease

File Size

1.293 MB | 3272 x 2328

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

Anatomy English labels
Share this page
Facebook Twitter Email WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest