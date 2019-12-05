Kidney cross sections with labels, showing a healthy kidney and an unhealthy kidney

Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Two black and white illustrations of kidney cross sections, with the functions labeled, showing a healthy kidney and an unhealthy kidney.

Alternate Text

Two illustrations of kidney cross sections, with the functions labeled, showing a healthy kidney and an unhealthy kidney.

Caption

Drawings of two kidney cross sections with functions and parts labeled.

Diseases or Conditions

File Size

2.513 MB | 2520 x 5344

File Type

JPG