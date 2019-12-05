U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Media Library
  4. Media Asset Details

Eye cross section with significant retina damage

View full-sized image Illustration of a side view of the inside of an eye. The retina of the eye has been damaged.
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Black and white illustration of a side view of the inside of an eye. The retina of the eye has been damaged.

Alternate Text

Illustration of a side view of the inside of an eye. The retina of the eye has been damaged.

Caption

Drawing of an eye cross section with a lot of retina damage.

Diseases or Conditions

Diabetes

File Size

408 KB | 1050 x 840

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

Anatomy Unlabeled
Share this page
Facebook Twitter Email WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest