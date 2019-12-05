U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Media Library
  4. Media Asset Details

Foot showing location of nerves

View full-sized image Illustration of a foot. The nerves are colored in blue while everything else is in black and white.
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Color illustration of a foot. The nerves are colored in blue while everything else is in black and white.

Alternate Text

Illustration of a foot. The nerves are colored in blue while everything else is in black and white.

Caption

Illustration of a foot. The nerves are colored in blue while everything else is in black and white.

Diseases or Conditions

Diabetes

File Size

171 KB | 502 x 824

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

Unlabeled Anatomy
Share this page
Facebook Twitter Email WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest