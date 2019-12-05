Two diagrams of a foot, one of bones and blood vessels while the other shows the skin
Description
Black and white illustration of two diagrams of a foot. The one on the left shows the bones, blood vessels, and nerves of the foot while the one on the right shows the foot with skin on.
Alternate Text
Caption
High blood glucose may cause feet and skin problems.
Diseases or Conditions
File Size
739 KB | 3304 x 2224
File Type
JPG
Related KeywordsEnglish labels Anatomy
