Two diagrams of a foot, one of bones and blood vessels while the other shows the skin

Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Black and white illustration of two diagrams of a foot. The one on the left shows the bones, blood vessels, and nerves of the foot while the one on the right shows the foot with skin on.

Alternate Text

Illustration of two diagrams of a foot. The one on the left shows the bones, blood vessels, and nerves of the foot while the one on the right shows the foot with skin on.

Caption

High blood glucose may cause feet and skin problems.

Diseases or Conditions

File Size

739 KB | 3304 x 2224

File Type

JPG