Color depiction of the nervous system

Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Color illustration of the nervous system of the human body that has blue dash marks at the lower and upper extremities of the body.

Alternate Text

Illustration of the nervous system of the human body that has blue dash marks at the lower and upper extremities of the body.

Caption

Illustration of the nervous system of the human body that has blue dash marks at the lower and upper extremities of the body.

Diseases or Conditions

File Size

1021 KB | 842 x 2093

File Type

JPG