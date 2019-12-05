Depiction of the cranial nerves
Description
Black and white illustration of the head and shoulders of a person showing the cranial nerves. The brain and spinal cord is seen and the head portion is dashed out.
Alternate Text
Caption
Cranial nerves go from your brain to your eyes, mouth, ears, and other parts of your head.
Diseases or Conditions
File Size
434 KB | 1920 x 1616
File Type
JPG
Related KeywordsAnatomy English labels
