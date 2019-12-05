U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
Depiction of the cranial nerves

View full-sized image Illustration of the head and shoulders of a person showing the cranial nerves. The brain and spinal cord is seen and the head portion is dashed out.
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Black and white illustration of the head and shoulders of a person showing the cranial nerves. The brain and spinal cord is seen and the head portion is dashed out.

Alternate Text

Illustration of the head and shoulders of a person showing the cranial nerves. The brain and spinal cord is seen and the head portion is dashed out.

Caption

Cranial nerves go from your brain to your eyes, mouth, ears, and other parts of your head.

Diseases or Conditions

Diabetes

File Size

434 KB | 1920 x 1616

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

Anatomy English labels
