Drawing of a kidney. Labels show where blood with wastes enters the kidney, clean blood leaves the kidney, and wastes-urine-are sent to the bladder. An inserts shows the nephron

Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Drawing of a kidney. Labels show where blood with wastes enters the kidney, clean blood leaves the kidney, and wastes-urine-are sent to the bladder. An inset shows a microscopic view of a nephron. Labels point to the glomerulus and tubule.

Alternate Text

Drawing of a kidney. Labels show where blood with wastes enters the kidney, clean blood leaves the kidney, and wastes-urine-are sent to the bladder. An inset shows a microscopic view of a nephron. Labels point to the glomerulus and tubule.

Caption

In the nephron (left), tiny blood vessels intertwine with fluid-collecting tubes. Each kidney contains about 1 million nephrons.

Diseases or Conditions

File Size

1.018 MB | 3000 x 2609

File Type

JPG