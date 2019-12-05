Fetus with an enlarged kidney visible in an ultrasound

Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Drawing of a fetus with an enlarged kidney visible, as seen in an ultrasound. The enlarged kidney is labeled.

Alternate Text

Caption

A prenatal ultrasound can show enlarged kidneys, ureters, or bladders in babies.

Diseases or Conditions

File Size

486 KB | 1932 x 2483

File Type

JPG