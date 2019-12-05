U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
Teeth, gums and a single tooth with gums and teeth labeled

View full-sized image Drawing of teeth, gums, and a single tooth. One part of the drawing is labeled to show teeth and gums. Another part of the drawing is labeled to show a cross-section of a tooth and the gum.
Description

Alternate Text

Caption

High blood glucose can cause tooth and gum problems.

Diseases or Conditions

Diabetes

Diabetes

File Size

685 KB | 3000 x 2165

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

English labels Anatomy
