Teeth, gums and a single tooth with gums and teeth labeled
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.
Description
Drawing of teeth, gums, and a single tooth. One part of the drawing is labeled to show teeth and gums. Another part of the drawing is labeled to show a cross-section of a tooth and the gum.
Alternate Text
Drawing of teeth, gums, and a single tooth. One part of the drawing is labeled to show teeth and gums. Another part of the drawing is labeled to show a cross-section of a tooth and the gum.
Caption
High blood glucose can cause tooth and gum problems.
Diseases or Conditions
File Size
685 KB | 3000 x 2165
File Type
JPG
Related KeywordsEnglish labels Anatomy
Share this page