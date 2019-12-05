U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
Transrectal prostate biopsy with ultrasound probe guiding the needle to the prostate

View full-sized image Cross-section diagram of transrectal prostate biopsy with ultrasound probe guiding the needle to the prostate. An inset shows a close-up of a needle entering the prostate.
Transrectal ultrasound and prostate biopsy

Urologic Diseases

943 KB | 3000 x 2078

JPG

Equipment- medical Procedure Male Anatomy English labels
