U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Media Library
  4. Media Asset Details

Digital rectal examination showing the physician's index finger inserted into the patient's rectum to feel the size and shape of the prostate

View full-sized image Cross-section diagram of a digital rectal examination showing the physician's index finger inserted into the patient's rectum to feel the size and shape of the prostate.
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Cross-section diagram of a digital rectal examination showing the physician's index finger inserted into the patient's rectum to feel the size and shape of the prostate.

Alternate Text

Cross-section diagram of a digital rectal examination showing the physician's index finger inserted into the patient's rectum to feel the size and shape of the prostate.

Caption

Digital rectal exam (DRE)

Diseases or Conditions

Urologic Diseases

File Size

749 KB | 2100 x 1646

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

Unlabeled Anatomy Male Procedure
Share this page
Facebook Twitter Email WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest