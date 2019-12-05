Digital rectal examination showing the physician's index finger inserted into the patient's rectum to feel the size and shape of the prostate
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.
Description
Cross-section diagram of a digital rectal examination showing the physician's index finger inserted into the patient's rectum to feel the size and shape of the prostate.
Alternate Text
Cross-section diagram of a digital rectal examination showing the physician's index finger inserted into the patient's rectum to feel the size and shape of the prostate.
Caption
Digital rectal exam (DRE)
Diseases or Conditions
File Size
749 KB | 2100 x 1646
File Type
JPG
Share this page