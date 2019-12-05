Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Cross-section diagram of a digital rectal examination showing the physician's index finger inserted into the patient's rectum to feel the size and shape of the prostate.

Alternate Text

Caption

Digital rectal exam (DRE)

File Size

749 KB | 2100 x 1646

File Type

JPG