Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Cross-section diagram of a transrectal prostate biopsy with an ultrasound probe guiding the needle to the prostate.

Alternate Text

Cross-section diagram of a transrectal prostate biopsy with an ultrasound probe guiding the needle to the prostate.

Caption

Transrectal ultrasound and prostate biopsy

Diseases or Conditions

File Size

727 KB | 1830 x 2100

File Type

JPG