Three kidney stones of various shapes with labels

View full-sized image Drawing of three kidney stones of various shapes. The stones are labeled jagged, staghorn, and smooth.
Description

Drawing of three kidney stones of various shapes. The stones are labeled jagged, staghorn, and smooth.

Alternate Text

Drawing of three kidney stones of various shapes. The stones are labeled jagged, staghorn, and smooth.

Caption

Drawing of three kidney stones of various shapes. The stones are labeled jagged, staghorn, and smooth.

