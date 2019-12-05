Three kidney stones of various shapes with labels
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.
Description
Drawing of three kidney stones of various shapes. The stones are labeled jagged, staghorn, and smooth.
Alternate Text
Drawing of three kidney stones of various shapes. The stones are labeled jagged, staghorn, and smooth.
Caption
Drawing of three kidney stones of various shapes. The stones are labeled jagged, staghorn, and smooth.
Diseases or Conditions
File Size
507 KB | 2059 x 2421
File Type
JPG
Related KeywordsAnatomy English labels
Share this page