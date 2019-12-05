U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Media Library
  4. Media Asset Details

Blood flowing through a normal blood vessel, blood flowing through a narrowed blood vessel, and too much blood flowing through a normal blood vessel with labels

View full-sized image Drawing of blood flowing through a normal blood vessel, blood flowing through a narrowed blood vessel, and too much blood flowing through a normal blood vessel.
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Drawing of blood flowing through a normal blood vessel, blood flowing through a narrowed blood vessel, and too much blood flowing through a normal blood vessel.

Alternate Text

Drawing of blood flowing through a normal blood vessel, blood flowing through a narrowed blood vessel, and too much blood flowing through a normal blood vessel.

Caption

Blood pressure is the force of blood pushing against blood vessel walls as the heart pumps out blood.

File Size

467 KB | 2199 x 2090

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

English labels Anatomy
Share this page
Facebook Twitter Email WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest