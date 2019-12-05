Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Drawing of a device implanted in the penis. Two cylinders run through the penis. A ball of fluid sits in the pelvis, and a pump sits in the scrotum.

Alternate Text

Drawing of a device implanted in the penis. Two cylinders run through the penis. A ball of fluid sits in the pelvis, and a pump sits in the scrotum.

Caption

Drawing of a device implanted in the penis. Two cylinders run through the penis. A ball of fluid sits in the pelvis, and a pump sits in the scrotum.

Diseases or Conditions

File Size

389 KB | 1111 x 1360

File Type

JPG