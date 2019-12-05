The male urinary tract labeled

Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Drawings of the male urinary tract. The left drawing, labeled "Before," shows the urinary tract with the prostate intact. The right drawing, labeled "After," shows the urinary tract with the prostate removed. Additional labels point to the prostate (left)

Alternate Text

Drawings of the male urinary tract. The left drawing, labeled "Before," shows the urinary tract with the prostate intact. The right drawing, labeled "After," shows the urinary tract with the prostate removed. Additional labels point to the prostate (left)

Caption

Radical prostatectomy

Diseases or Conditions

File Size

1.142 MB | 2400 x 1366

File Type

JPG