The male urinary tract with a catheter placed through the urethra to the bladder with labels

View full-sized image Drawing of the male urinary tract with a catheter placed through the urethra to the bladder. Labels identify the catheter, urethra, and bladder.
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Clean intermittent catheterization

Urologic Diseases

