Uroflow meter equipment, including a device for catching and measuring urine and a computer to record the data

Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Drawing of uroflow meter equipment, including a device for catching and measuring urine and a computer to record the data.

Alternate Text

Caption

Uroflowmeter equipment

Diseases or Conditions

Urologic Diseases

File Size

736 KB | 1979 x 1523

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

Unlabeled Equipment- lab
