Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Drawing of an inflatable implant to treat erectile dysfunction. An erection is produced by squeezing a small pump (a) implanted in a scrotum. The pump causes fluid to flow from a reservoir (b) residing in the lower pelvis to two cylinders (c) residing in

Alternate Text

Drawing of an inflatable implant to treat erectile dysfunction. An erection is produced by squeezing a small pump (a) implanted in a scrotum. The pump causes fluid to flow from a reservoir (b) residing in the lower pelvis to two cylinders (c) residing in

Caption

With an inflatable implant to treat erectile dysfunction. An erection is produced by squeezing a small pump (a) implanted in a scrotum. The pump causes fluid to flow from a reservoir (b) residing in the lower pelvis to two cylinders (c) residing in the p

Diseases or Conditions

File Size

751 KB | 1875 x 2400

File Type

JPG