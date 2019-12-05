A teenage boy receiving hemodialysis treatment with labels
Picture of a teenage boy receiving hemodialysis treatment. Labels point to the dialyzer, where filtering takes place; hemodialysis machine; a tube where unfiltered blood flows to the dialyzer; and a tube where filtered blood flows back to the patient.
Hemodialysis uses a special filter called a dialyzer to remove wastes and extra fluid from the blood.
1.745 MB | 2631 x 2990
JPG
