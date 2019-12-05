U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
A teenage boy receiving hemodialysis treatment with labels

View full-sized image Picture of a teenage boy receiving hemodialysis treatment. Labels point to the dialyzer, where filtering takes place; hemodialysis machine; a tube where unfiltered blood flows to the dialyzer; and a tube where filtered blood flows back to the patient.
Description

Alternate Text

Caption

Hemodialysis uses a special filter called a dialyzer to remove wastes and extra fluid from the blood.

Diseases or Conditions

Kidney Disease

File Size

1.745 MB | 2631 x 2990

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

English labels Male Teenagers Procedure Equipment- medical
