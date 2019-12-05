Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Drawing of a teenage boy on hemodialysis. One set of tubes takes the patient's blood to the dialyzer. Another set of tubes returns the blood to the patient's body.

Hemodialysis

496 KB | 1200 x 1132

JPG