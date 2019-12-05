A patient receiving peritoneal dialysis
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.
Description
Diagram of a patient receiving peritoneal dialysis. Dialysis solution in a plastic bag drips through the catheter into the abdominal cavity.
Alternate Text
Diagram of a patient receiving peritoneal dialysis. Dialysis solution in a plastic bag drips through the catheter into the abdominal cavity.
Caption
Continuous ambulatory peritoneal dialysis (CAPD) is the most common form of peritoneal dialysis.
Diseases or Conditions
File Size
227 KB | 1366 x 1993
File Type
JPG
Related KeywordsProcedure Equipment- medical Anatomy Unlabeled
Share this page