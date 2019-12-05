U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
A patient receiving peritoneal dialysis

View full-sized image Diagram of a patient receiving peritoneal dialysis. Dialysis solution in a plastic bag drips through the catheter into the abdominal cavity.
Continuous ambulatory peritoneal dialysis (CAPD) is the most common form of peritoneal dialysis.

Kidney Disease

227 KB | 1366 x 1993

JPG

Procedure Equipment- medical Anatomy Unlabeled
