U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Media Library
  4. Media Asset Details

A ureterostomy. Two stomas are labeled

View full-sized image Drawing of a ureterostomy. Two stomas are labeled.
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Drawing of a ureterostomy. Two stomas are labeled.

Alternate Text

Drawing of a ureterostomy. Two stomas are labeled.

Caption

In a ureterostomy, the ureters are connected directly to the abdominal wall to create two stomas.

Diseases or Conditions

Urologic Diseases

File Size

1.341 MB | 2205 x 2554

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

Procedure Anatomy English labels
Share this page
Facebook Twitter Email WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest