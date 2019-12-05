A ureterostomy. Two stomas are labeled
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.
Description
Drawing of a ureterostomy. Two stomas are labeled.
Alternate Text
Drawing of a ureterostomy. Two stomas are labeled.
Caption
In a ureterostomy, the ureters are connected directly to the abdominal wall to create two stomas.
Diseases or Conditions
File Size
1.341 MB | 2205 x 2554
File Type
JPG
Related KeywordsProcedure Anatomy English labels
Share this page