An ileal conduit urostomy
Description
Drawing of an ileal conduit urostomy.
Alternate Text
Caption
The ileal conduit is made from a short segment of the small intestine. The ureters are attached at one end of the conduit. The other end is placed at the skin's surface to create a stoma.
Diseases or Conditions
File Size
581 KB | 1588 x 1800
File Type
JPG
