U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Media Library
  4. Media Asset Details

A two-piece pouch system for collecting urine through a stoma

View full-sized image Drawing of a two-piece pouch system for collecting urine through a stoma. The square barrier sticks to the skin and has a hole for the stoma. The pouch attaches to the barrier and has a valve at the bottom for emptying the urine.
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Drawing of a two-piece pouch system for collecting urine through a stoma. The square barrier sticks to the skin and has a hole for the stoma. The pouch attaches to the barrier and has a valve at the bottom for emptying the urine.

Alternate Text

Drawing of a two-piece pouch system for collecting urine through a stoma. The square barrier sticks to the skin and has a hole for the stoma. The pouch attaches to the barrier and has a valve at the bottom for emptying the urine.

Caption

A two-piece pouch system. The square barrier sticks to the skin. The pouch attaches to the barrier.

Diseases or Conditions

Urologic Diseases

File Size

228 KB | 929 x 809

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

Unlabeled Equipment- medical
Share this page
Facebook Twitter Email WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest