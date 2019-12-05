A two-piece pouch system for collecting urine through a stoma
Description
Drawing of a two-piece pouch system for collecting urine through a stoma. The square barrier sticks to the skin and has a hole for the stoma. The pouch attaches to the barrier and has a valve at the bottom for emptying the urine.
Caption
A two-piece pouch system. The square barrier sticks to the skin. The pouch attaches to the barrier.
