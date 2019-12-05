Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Drawing of a kidney. Labels show where blood with wastes enter the kidney, clean blood leaves the kidney, and wastes (urine) are sent to the bladder. An inset shows a microscopic view of a nephron. Labels point to the glomerulus and the tubule.

In the nephron (left) tiny blood vessels intertwine with fluid-collecting tubes. Each kidney contains about 1 million nephrons.

946 KB | 2232 x 3000

JPG