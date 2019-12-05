U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
A male patient during peritoneal dialysis exchange

Drawing of a male patient during peritoneal dialysis exchange.
Description

Drawing of a male patient during peritoneal dialysis exchange.

Alternate Text

Drawing of a male patient during peritoneal dialysis exchange.

Caption

During an exchange, you can read, talk, watch television, or sleep.

Diseases or Conditions

Kidney Disease

File Size

1010 KB | 2400 x 2078

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

Equipment- medical English labels Male Procedure
