A male patient during peritoneal dialysis exchange
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.
Description
Drawing of a male patient during peritoneal dialysis exchange.
Alternate Text
Drawing of a male patient during peritoneal dialysis exchange.
Caption
During an exchange, you can read, talk, watch television, or sleep.
Diseases or Conditions
File Size
1010 KB | 2400 x 2078
File Type
JPG
Related KeywordsEquipment- medical English labels Male Procedure
Share this page