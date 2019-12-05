Nerve signals traveling from the brain to the penis
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.
Description
Drawing of nerve signals traveling from the brain to the penis.
Alternate Text
Drawing of nerve signals traveling from the brain to the penis.
Caption
Drawing of nerve signals traveling from the brain to the penis.
Diseases or Conditions
File Size
472 KB | 1937 x 3013
File Type
JPG
Share this page