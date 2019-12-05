Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Drawing of nerve signals traveling from the brain to the penis.

Alternate Text

Drawing of nerve signals traveling from the brain to the penis.

Caption

Drawing of nerve signals traveling from the brain to the penis.

Diseases or Conditions

File Size

472 KB | 1937 x 3013

File Type

JPG