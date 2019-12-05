Transfer set, catheter, and disposable tubing
Drawing of transfer set, catheter, and disposable tubing.
Transfer set. Between exchanges you can keep your catheter and transfer set hidden inside your clothing. At the beginning of an exchange, you will remove the disposable cap from the transfer set and connect it to a Y-tube. The branches of the Y-tube conne
1.116 MB | 1804 x 1515
JPG
