U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Media Library
  4. Media Asset Details

Male patient during peritoneal dialysis exchange

View full-sized image Drawing of male patient during peritoneal dialysis exchange.
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Drawing of male patient during peritoneal dialysis exchange.

Alternate Text

Drawing of male patient during peritoneal dialysis exchange.

Caption

During an exchange, you can read, talk, watch television, or sleep.

Diseases or Conditions

Kidney Disease

File Size

1.223 MB | 1809 x 2270

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

Procedure Equipment- medical Unlabeled Male
Share this page
Facebook Twitter Email WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest