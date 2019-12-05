Front view of female bladder with weak pelvic muscles
Description
Diagram of front view of female bladder with weak pelvic muscles. The bladder is shown in cross-section to reveal urine in the bladder. The weak pelvic muscles fail to keep the urethra closed, so urine escapes. Labels point to the bladder neck, weak pelv
Alternate Text
Caption
Front view of bladder. Weak pelvic muscles allow urine leakage.
Diseases or Conditions
File Size
1.153 MB | 2213 x 2700
File Type
JPG
