Front view of female bladder with strong pelvic muscles keeping the urethra closed
Diagram of front view of female bladder with strong pelvic muscles keeping the urethra closed. The bladder is shown in cross-section to reveal urine in the bladder. Labels point to the bladder neck, strong pelvic muscles, urethral sphincter, and urethra.
Strong pelvic muscles keep the urethra closed.
