Side view of female bladder supported by a sling to prevent urinary incontinence
Diagram of side view of female bladder supported by a sling to prevent urinary incontinence. The sling is wrapped around the urethra, and the ends are attached to the pubic bone. Labels point to the bladder, bladder neck, pubic bone, sling material, and u
Diagram of side view of female bladder supported by a sling to prevent urinary incontinence. The sling is wrapped around the urethra, and the ends are attached to the pubic bone. Labels point to the bladder, bladder neck, pubic bone, sling material, and u
Sling for urinary incontinence
1.035 MB | 2100 x 1950
JPG
