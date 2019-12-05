Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Image of a female health care provider drawing blood from the arm of a male patient, who is sitting in a chair. An inset image shows the health care provider’s gloved hands drawing the patient’s blood into a syringe.

Alternate Text

Caption

File Size

1.696 MB | 3150 x 2550

File Type

JPG