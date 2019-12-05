Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Drawing of the urinary tract with cross-sections to show stones in the kidney, ureter, and bladder.

Alternate Text

Drawing of the urinary tract with cross-sections to show stones in the kidney, ureter, and bladder.

Caption

Kidney stones in the kidney, ureter, and bladder

Diseases or Conditions

File Size

220 KB | 750 x 1275

File Type

JPG