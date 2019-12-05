U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
A kidney in cross-section to show an internal stone. A thin wire is inserted through the skin into the kidney to locate the stone

Description

Alternate Text

Caption

Percutaneous nephrolithotomy

Diseases or Conditions

Kidney Disease

File Size

664 KB | 2100 x 1950

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

Unlabeled Anatomy Equipment- medical Procedure
