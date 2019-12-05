U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Media Library
  4. Media Asset Details

The front view of the female urinary tract. Labels point to pelvic floor muscles, sphincter muscles, bladder muscle, urethra, and urine

View full-sized image Anatomical drawing of the front view of the female urinary tract. Labels point to pelvic floor muscles, sphincter muscles, bladder muscle, urethra, and urine.
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Anatomical drawing of the front view of the female urinary tract. Labels point to pelvic floor muscles, sphincter muscles, bladder muscle, urethra, and urine.

Alternate Text

Anatomical drawing of the front view of the female urinary tract. Labels point to pelvic floor muscles, sphincter muscles, bladder muscle, urethra, and urine.

Caption

Parts of the bladder control system.

Diseases or Conditions

Urologic Diseases

File Size

1.677 MB | 1950 x 2400

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

Female English labels Anatomy
Share this page
Facebook Twitter Email WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest