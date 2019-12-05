Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Drawing of woman coughing with pelvic bone and bladder revealed. An inset shows an enlarged view of the bladder with weak pelvic floor muscles that allow urine to escape.

Alternate Text

Caption

In stress incontinence, weak pelvic muscles can let urine escape when a cough or other action puts pressure on the bladder.

Diseases or Conditions

File Size

636 KB | 1500 x 1200

File Type

JPG