U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Media Library
  4. Media Asset Details

Woman coughing with pelvic bone and bladder revealed. An inset shows an enlarged view of the bladder with weak pelvic floor muscles that allow urine to escape

View full-sized image Drawing of woman coughing with pelvic bone and bladder revealed. An inset shows an enlarged view of the bladder with weak pelvic floor muscles that allow urine to escape.
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Drawing of woman coughing with pelvic bone and bladder revealed. An inset shows an enlarged view of the bladder with weak pelvic floor muscles that allow urine to escape.

Alternate Text

Drawing of woman coughing with pelvic bone and bladder revealed. An inset shows an enlarged view of the bladder with weak pelvic floor muscles that allow urine to escape.

Caption

In stress incontinence, weak pelvic muscles can let urine escape when a cough or other action puts pressure on the bladder.

Diseases or Conditions

Urologic Diseases

File Size

636 KB | 1500 x 1200

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

Unlabeled Anatomy Female
Share this page
Facebook Twitter Email WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest