A healthy kidney and a polycystic kidney

Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Diagram of two kidneys. The healthy kidney on the lower right is smooth. The polycystic kidney on the upper left has many fluid-filled sacs on the surface. Labels point to the ureter and cysts on the polycystic kidney.

Alternate Text

Diagram of two kidneys. The healthy kidney on the lower right is smooth. The polycystic kidney on the upper left has many fluid-filled sacs on the surface. Labels point to the ureter and cysts on the polycystic kidney.

Caption

The polycystic kidney roughly retains the same shape as the healthy kidney.

Diseases or Conditions

File Size

776 KB | 2100 x 2100

File Type

JPG