U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Media Library
  4. Media Asset Details

A man receiving hemodialysis treatment in a clinic

View full-sized image Drawing of a man receiving hemodialysis treatment in a clinic. A wall clock behind the man reads 10:08 a.m.
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Drawing of a man receiving hemodialysis treatment in a clinic. A wall clock behind the man reads 10:08 a.m.

Alternate Text

Drawing of a man receiving hemodialysis treatment in a clinic. A wall clock behind the man reads 10:08 a.m.

Caption

A dialysis clinic must follow a strict schedule to make room for several shifts of patients each day.

Diseases or Conditions

Kidney Disease

File Size

1.494 MB | 2100 x 2700

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

Male Unlabeled Procedure Equipment- medical
Share this page
Facebook Twitter Email WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest