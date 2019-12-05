U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
A urine collection bag for infants

Drawing of a urine collection bag for infants. The bag has a circular adhesive strip that fits around the child's genital area.
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Drawing of a urine collection bag for infants. The bag has a circular adhesive strip that fits around the child's genital area.

Alternate Text

Alternate Text

Drawing of a urine collection bag for infants. The bag has a circular adhesive strip that fits around the child's genital area.

Caption

Plastic collection bag.

Diseases or Conditions

Urologic Diseases

File Size

286 KB | 1200 x 1500

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

Unlabeled Equipment- medical
