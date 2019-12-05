U.S. Department of Health and Human Services
Two hands holding a blood glucose meter

View full-sized image Photograph of two hands holding a blood glucose meter. A test strip extends from the meter to one index finger. A drop of blood has been applied to the end of the test strip. The screen on the meter that shows results says 254.
Download Media Please credit each image as: National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases, National Institutes of Health.

Description

Alternate Text

Caption

Diseases or Conditions

Diabetes

File Size

533 KB | 1200 x 799

File Type

JPG

Related Keywords

Equipment- medical
