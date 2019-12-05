Description

Photograph of torso with the lower portion of the lungs and the gastrointestinal tract. The lower portions of the lungs are at the top of the drawing. The gallbladder is the small, bulb-like structure just below the right lung. The stomach is the smooth,

Alternate Text

Photograph of torso with the lower portion of the lungs and the gastrointestinal tract. The lower portions of the lungs are at the top of the drawing. The gallbladder is the small, bulb-like structure just below the right lung. The stomach is the smooth,

Caption

Photograph of torso with the lower portion of the lungs and the gastrointestinal tract. The lower portions of the lungs are at the top of the drawing. The gallbladder is the small, bulb-like structure just below the right lung. The stomach is the smooth,

Diseases or Conditions

File Size

339 KB | 1200 x 878

File Type

JPG